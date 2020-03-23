ATEX Announces Change of Location of Shareholder Meeting

Vancouver, March 23, 2020 - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") announces that, as a result of the closure of the office that was scheduled to host ATEX's 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meeting will now be held at 25 Adelaide Street East, Suite 1900, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 3A1 at 10:00 a.m. (local Toronto time) on March 26, 2020.

The Meeting was originally scheduled to be held at 5300 Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, at 10:00 a.m. (local Toronto time) on March 26, 2020. The time of the Meeting has not been changed.

About ATEX Resources Inc.

ATEX is a minerals exploration company focused on the acquisition, development and monetization of projects throughout the Americas.

On behalf of ATEX Resources Inc.

Carl Hansen, CEO

For more information contact: Email: info@atexresources.com or (604) 684-7160.

Forward Looking Information

This new release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

