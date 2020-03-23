Geodrill Provides Announcement on COVID-19 Virus

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 - Geodrill Ltd. ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX:GEO), announced today that on March 23, 2020, Geodrill was informed that an employee at the Company's office in Ougadougou, Burkina Faso tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

The employee recently experienced symptoms and in line with the Company's COVID-19 protocol and procedures he was immediately rushed and admitted to a local clinic in Ouagadougou to be under the care and supervision of medical personnel. Upon monitoring the employee, medical professionals recommended the transfer on our employee to a COVID-19 care-unit at a local teaching hospital where he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and has been isolated in the COVID-19 unit. The small number of people who were in contact with the employee have all been identified and have also been placed in quarantine as part of the preventative measures. The Company has further increased its preventive measures by introducing a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for any employees or contractors in the Ougadougou office and the Company has activated its business continuity program to help ensure that the office functions are maintained while employees work remotely.

This situation related to COVID-19 is evolving rapidly and the Company will continue to assess developments as they occur. Geodrill remains in a state of high-alert and preparedness to deal with the global challenge presented by the COVID-19 outbreak. The company has created heightened awareness around the COVID-19 virus and steps to prevent its spread, stepped up screening and surveillance of employees, banned non-essential travel, instituted clear self-quarantine measures where applicable and increased hygiene awareness and facilities across its operations, in addition to a range of other measures taken to mitigate the risks presented by the virus. The goal is to protect employees, customers, their families and our host communities.

The Company is constantly monitoring the situation as it unfolds, all the time remaining in close contact with authorities in each country, customers and with our key suppliers to help ensure business continuity and mitigate any interruptions that may occur.

About Geodrill Limited

Geodrill has been successful in establishing a leading market position in Ghana, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire and also operates in other African jurisdictions including Mali and Zambia. The Company provides a broad selection of diverse drilling services, including exploration, delineation, underground drilling and grade control, to meet the specific needs of its clients. Geodrill operates a fleet of high performance multi-purpose rigs, which offer the versatility of being able to perform both reverse circulation and diamond core drilling. Geodrill's client mix is made up majors, intermediates and juniors that are exploring for gold and other minerals. The Company's operational proximity to countries such as Mauritania, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Cameroon positions the Company favourably in its ability to service these markets.

