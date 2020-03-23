Wildsky Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement of Units

Vancouver, March 23, 2020 - Wildsky Resources Inc. (TSXV: WSK.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered, private placement (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $800,000. Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (a "Share") and ½ of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into a common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share at any time up to the close of business on the third anniversary of the date of issuance of the Units. Closing of the Offering is subject to approval of the NEX.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the acquisition of the Exploration Licenses in Nigeria and for general working capital.

About Wildsky Resources Inc.

Wildsky Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration and development company with an office located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to create value for its shareholders through continuously looking for new properties to acquire globally through its international connections and talent resources.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Wildsky Resources' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "appear", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Although Wildsky Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Wildsky Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

