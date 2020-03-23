SKRR Exploration Inc. Reports 2020 AGM Results

Vancouver, March 23, 2020 - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (the "Company" or "SKRR") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on March 23, 2020 (the "Meeting").

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

