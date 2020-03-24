Wallbridge Temporarily Suspends Operations in Quebec and Ontario due to COVID-19

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX:WM, FWB: WC7) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") announced today that, in response to the order of the Government of Quebec and the Government of Ontario with regard to the COVID-19 outbreak effective immediately it is temporarily suspending operations at its 100% owned Fenelon gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Québec as well as its operations in Ontario until April 15, 2020.

Wallbridge is committed to the wellbeing of all its stakeholders. Management is pleased to report that it has had no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any of its locations, and the Company has implemented a COVID-19 protocol to do what it can to protect its workforce, to protect its contractors and to protect all of the communities in which it operates. Wallbridge will continue to provide information and updates as appropriate and intends to resume full operations at all of its locations as soon as possible.

As the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic is dynamic, Wallbridge is currently unable to determine the impact on its 2020 operating guidance.

About Wallbridge Mining

The Company is currently developing its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold Property, which is located proximal to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone, in an emerging gold belt in northwestern Quebec with ongoing 100,000 to 120,000 metre exploration drill program in 2020 and a 33,500-tonne bulk sample and 75,000 metres of drilling completed in 2019. Wallbridge is also pursuing additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. Wallbridge is also the operator of, and a 16.5% shareholder in, Loncan Canada Inc., a privately-held company with a large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Ontario's Sudbury Basin.

As announced in Wallbridge Press Release dated March 02, 2020, Wallbridge and Balmoral Resources have entered into a definitive agreement, whereby Wallbridge will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Balmoral, in an all-stock transaction. The Balmoral transaction secures for Wallbridge a buffer of several kilometres surrounding its rapidly expanding Fenelon discovery providing room for growth, as well as future mine development flexibility. The transaction also significantly expands Wallbridge's land holdings in Quebec along the Detour Gold Trend (from 10.5 km2 to 739.0 km2), improving the Company's potential for further discoveries in this under-explored belt.

