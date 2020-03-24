Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces FCA Moratorium on Company Financial Statements

LONDON, March 24, 2020 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company' or the 'Group') (LSE:APF) (TSX:APY) is today announcing that it is complying with the request recently made by the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') to delay publishing its audited 2019 Annual Report and Accounts which were planned to be released on 25 March 2020.

The FCA issued an announcement over the weekend in which it requested that all London listed companies delay announcing the publication of preliminary results for a period of at least two weeks in light of the considerable disruption being caused by the humanitarian and economic impact of Covid-19.

Although Anglo Pacific was publishing its final results and not preliminary results, we understand that the intention was for this announcement to cover any financial results announcement.

We will now delay the publication of the results until we have received further guidance from the FCA or other regulatory authorities.

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties and streams. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

