Doré Copper Suspends Current Drilling Program Consistent With Quebec Government Temporary Stoppage of Non-Essential Businesses

TORONTO, March 24, 2020 - Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC) announces that it has suspended its current drilling program. The Quebec Government announced the stoppage of all non-essential businesses effective March 24th at midnight until at least April 13th. At the time of the suspension two drills were operating at the Cedar Bay property near Chibougamau, Québec. The Corporation anticipates that when non-essential businesses can resume operations, the two drill holes currently underway will be able to resume promptly.



The Corporation will maintain security personnel at the Copper Rand site. Company personnel will follow protocols consistent with minimizing the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The drilling at Cedar Bay was part of the drill program announced on January 6th, 2020 (see press release) and will test the 10-20 zone at the shaft level. The 10-20 zone consists of three parallel veins where previous drilling returned numerous high-grade gold and copper intercepts including 2.4 m grading 19.5 g/t Au and 1.67% Cu in hole CDR-18-02, and 2.4 grading 15.4 g/t Au and 4.54% Cu in hole CDR-18-03. The drill program will also test the main Cedar Bay vein at depth.

The Corporation is using Miiken Drilling as the drilling contractor. Miiken is a joint venture between Chibougamau Diamond Drilling Ltd., the First Nations community of Ouje-Bougoumou and the First Nations community of Mistissini both located in the Eeyou Istchee territory.

The historical drilling results disclosed in this news release about Cedar Bay was taken from the technical report entitled “Technical Report on the Corner Bay and Cedar Bay Projects, Northwest Québec, Canada” dated June 15, 2019, prepared by Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng., which is available under Doré Copper’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Andrey Rinta, P.Geo., the Exploration Manager of the Corporation and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Doré Copper Mining Corp.

Doré Copper is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. Doré Copper completed a qualifying transaction on December 13, 2019, establishing itself as a copper – gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada. Doré Copper, through its wholly owned subsidiary CBAY Minerals Inc., holds a 100% interest in the exploration-stage Corner Bay project and the exploration-stage Cedar Bay project, both located in the vicinity of Chibougamau, Québec, as well as the 2,700-tpd Copper Rand mill. Doré Copper has an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Joe Mann property (see press release dated January 2, 2020), whereby if certain payments and spending requirements are met over a three-year period, the Corporation will become 100% owner of the 1,990-hectare Joe Mann property.

For further information regarding Doré Copper, please visit the Corporation's website at www.dorecopper.com or refer to Doré Copper’s SEDAR filings at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ernest Mast

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (416) 792-2229

Email: emast@dorecopper.com

