Gold Fields' Operations - Update On Covid-19 Impact

17:26 Uhr  |  CNW

JOHANNESBURG, March 24, 2020 - Gold Fields Ltd. (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) fully supports the measures and policies to curb the Covid-19 pandemic implemented by the countries in which we operate.

"The world finds itself facing an unprecedented situation - the Covid-19 pandemic has forced governments across the globe to take decisive actions to safeguard the lives of their people. Gold Fields is fully committed to first and foremost protecting the health and safety of our people and communities, and supports all governments' efforts to contain the spread of the virus," says Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland.

Full media release available on our company website: www.goldfields.com

Notes to editors

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines (including our Asanko Joint Venture) and projects in Australia, Chile, Ghana, Peru and South Africa, with total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2Moz. It has attributable gold Mineral Reserves of around 48.1Moz and gold Mineral Resources of around 96.6Moz. Attributable copper Mineral Reserves total 691 million pounds and Mineral Resources 4,816 million pounds. Gold Fields has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Limited, with a secondary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Enquiries

Investors
Avishkar Nagaser
Tel: +27 11 562-9775
Mobile: +27 82 312 8692
Email : Avishkar.Nagaser@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel
Tel: +27 11 562 9849
Mobile: +27 72 493 5170
Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

Media
Sven Lunsche
Tel: +27 11 562-9763
Mobile: +27 83 260 9279
Email : Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-operations--update-on-covid-19-impact-301029072.html

SOURCE Gold Fields Ltd.


Gold Fields Ltd. (ADR)

Gold Fields Ltd. (ADR)
Bergbau
Südafrika
862484
US38059T1060
www.goldfields.co.za

