Globex Mining Enterprises Office Notice

20:44 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ROUYN-NORANDA, March 24, 2020 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) wishes to inform shareholders that as of 16:30 today, our offices located at Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec will close for a minimum of three weeks due to the ongoing corona virus crisis. Employees will work from home and we expect, in large part, to function as usual. Globex is doing this in an abundance of caution to protect our most valuable asset, our staff, none of whom are ill nor display any symptoms. Calls to our office will be forwarded to reception and responded to as quickly as possible.

Keep Safe!

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1		 Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

﻿54,381,852 shares issued and outstanding


Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1H735
CA3799005093
www.globexmining.com
