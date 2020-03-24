Rogue Corporate Update: COVID 19 Response

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

Rogue Stone temporarily suspended its quarry operations at its Bobcaygeon and Orillia quarries today, in line with guidance from the government of Ontario.

Results for the quarter November 2019-January 2020 will be made public Monday, March 30, 2020.

TORONTO, May 24, 2020 - Rogue Resources Inc. (TSX-V:RRS) ("Rogue" or the "Company") sent the below note to shareholders, from Sean Samson, President and CEO of Rogue Resources-

"Hello everyone-

I wanted to be in touch about our response and management through the COVID-19 pandemic but know you have likely been inundated by emails. Speaking personally, I agree with others who have commented that our health and safety seems to be the top priority of so many companies-- that I never even knew had my personal email address.

At Rogue, we have been focused on the health and safety of our teams and have been practicing social distancing throughout the company. Management has been working remotely since February and our Operations teams at Rogue Stone have rigorous procedures to ensure they are following public health recommendations. The Operations team members arrive in their personal vehicles, operate individual pieces of equipment, spend break time outside or back in their personal vehicles and use mobile phones to communicate with each other, with Management, and to coordinate delivery trucks that arrive to be loaded. This protocol has been discussed in detail with the Company's Board of Directors, which has been receiving regular updates regarding the course of business. We are also in regular contact with our suppliers and our lenders, all of whom are seeing major disruption in their businesses.

Rogue Stone, at both the Bobcaygeon and Orillia quarries, can continue its normal business operations following the public health recommendations and was doing so, until today.

Yesterday afternoon, the Ontario Government directed all non-essential businesses to close today at midnight, for 14 days. Around the same time, similar announcements were made elsewhere, including in Michigan, a key export market. Based on the Ontario guidelines released last night, Rogue is confident that its stone business qualifies to remain open based on, among other things, its production of armour stone and supply to infrastructure projects but, with an abundance of caution, has chosen to temporarily suspend operations at its quarries. Beyond the primary focus of our teams' health and safety, we remain in contact with our customers with whom we have a shared future, as we navigate ahead.

The TSX yesterday announced that companies could delay filing of Financial Statements, but we plan to stick to our schedule and file our Financial Statements maintaining our prior deadline of this coming Monday.

I extend my best wishes during this challenging time and please contact me with any questions about your Company.

Sean Samson.

P.S. - Please keep washing your hands."

