Cache Exploration Inc. Announces Change of Its Annual and Special Meeting

Vancouver - March 24, 2020, - Cache Exploration Inc. (the "Company", or "Cache"), (TSXV:CAY) announces that amid efforts to combat ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholder, employees, communities and other stakeholders, the Company is encouraging shareholders and others not to attend in person the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Friday, March 27, 2020. Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy, and to participate by teleconference. Shareholders will be able to ask questions of management through the teleconference at the conclusion of the Meeting as usual.
These changes, made out of an abundance of caution, are intended to reduce potential risks associated with larger gatherings and travel, and are part of the Company's COVID-19 response plan. The conference call details for the Meeting are set out below.
Please call approximately five minutes before the scheduled time. Dial-in number from Canada or from the U.S. 1.866.305.1460, Access Code 6777002. Shareholders will be asked to provide their name and the control number from their proxy or voting instruction form when joining the conference call.
