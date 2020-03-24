QMX GOLD ADHERES TO QUEBEC GOVERNMENT GUIDANCE; SUSPENDING FIELDWORK WITH ALL OTHER EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES CONTINUING REMOTELY

TORONTO, March 24, 2020 - QMX Gold Corp. (“QMX” or the “Company”) (TSX:V:QMX) reports that it has temporarily suspended fieldwork activities on its Val d’Or East projects in line with the Quebec Government’s guidance to suspend all non-essential businesses. This suspension of activities is expected to be in effect until at least April 13, 2020.



QMX’s exploration team was prepared for this potential development and will use this period to advance 3D modelling, targeting and historical data compilation activities remotely. Following the closing of QMX’s recent equity financing (see QMX’s press release dated as of March 20, 2020) QMX is in a very strong financial position. Once the work stoppage has been lifted by the Quebec government and it is safe for our staff and consultants to return to the field, QMX will be well prepared to quickly resume its drilling activities.

In late February QMX increased its drilling activities and as a result completed its planned 14,400 metres (m) winter drilling program in Bonnefond. Drill rigs had just entered a break period and QMX was preparing to initiate an additional 6,000m exploration program to the east and west of Bonnefond. The Company has infrastructure in place to allow its team to continue working safely and remotely through this busy exploration season. QMX continues to receive assay results and will complete core logging, core cutting and restart sample shipments once the work stoppage is lifted and it is safe for QMX’s team to return to the core shack.

QMX will maintain security checks at both the company’s office and project sites during this time, following strict protocols in order to minimize the risk to staff of becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus.

QMX is currently performing an inventory of all available masks, Tyvek suits, gloves, soaps, gels and other medical supplies on its sites and will provide this inventory to the local hospitals should any shortages occur.

About QMX Gold Corp.

QMX Gold Corp. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QMX”. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d’Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling in the Val d’Or East portion of its land package focused on the Bonnefond plug and in and around the Bevcon Intrusive. In addition to its extensive land package QMX owns the strategically located Aurbel gold mill and tailings facility.

