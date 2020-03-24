Metalla Provides Corporate Update

TSXV: MTA

VANCOUVER, March 24, 2020 - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla", "we" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) is providing an update with respect to the unpredictable impacts and evolving news related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and on the Company's cash dividend program.

ARGENTINA ROYALTIES

As disclosed by Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American") by news release on March 23, 2020, operations at Pan American's COSE and Joaquin mines in Argentina have been temporarily suspended in order to comply with a mandatory national quarantine. The government of Argentina imposed the quarantine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and stated that it will be in effect until March 31, 2020.

The impact of these suspensions on mining production levels and resulting cash flow to Metalla is difficult to predict. COSE and Joaquin were both expected to be ramping up production in the first half of 2020. While we expect near-term cash flow on Metalla's royalties on these assets to be lighter than previously anticipated, we believe the Company's balance sheet is more than adequate to sustain any extended suspension at the COSE and Joaquin mines.

While Metalla has not received any notification of closures at any of the other mine sites on which we hold royalties, we believe it is reasonable to expect that actions taken to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic will affect global mining production levels during 2020.

Metalla will continue to monitor the situation and update the market if additional information is available.

DIVIDEND SCHEDULE

Declared dividends will continue for April and May 2020 (as set out in the schedule in the Company's news release dated February 20, 2020). Going forward, the board will continue to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and assess whether or not any future dividend declarations will be made during this period of disruption to global mining production. Declarations of dividends will continue to be based on our dividend policy of paying out a target rate of 50% of the operating cash flow.

Brett Heath, President and CEO of Metalla commented, "The dividend policy is a central part of our philosophy. As cash flow increases, so will the dividend, if cash flow decreases temporarily, it will also have the same effect. We believe Metalla has one of the most attractive development pipelines with some of the strongest counterparties that will continue to advance their operations even through volatile markets. Although we can't predict the long-term impact of the COVID-19 situation, we believe Metalla is best positioned to add more accretive transactions in the future to further diversify and grow our Company."

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Metalla provides shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure through a diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com

ON BEHALF OF Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

(signed) "Brett Heath"

President and CEO

