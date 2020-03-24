Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Asanko Gold - Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

22:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, March 24, 2020 - Asanko Gold Inc. ("Asanko" or the "Company") (TSX, NYSE American: AKG) announces it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders ("AGSM") on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10am PDT, at Suite 2600 – 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, B.C., Canada.

Materials for the AGSM, including the Company's management information circular dated March 17, 2020 have been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and are also available on the Company's website at www.asanko.com/Investors/AGM-Materials/.

The Canadian Securitires Administartors recently announced relief in order to allow filers to change the date, time or location of the AGSM, should the spread of the current COVID-19 pandemic make it impossible or inadvisable to hold the AGSM. The Company may notify shareholders of the change without sending additional proxy materials. To the extent that the Company determines it necessary to change the AGSM in order to hold a virtual only meeting (or a hybrid meeting that includes virtual participation along with an in-person meeting) the Company will inform shareholders of such a determination by way of a news release.

Shareholder Questions:

Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact Asanko's Proxy Solicitation Agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group
Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184
International: +1 416-304-0211 outside Canada and the US
By Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Asanko Gold Inc.

Asanko is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.asanko.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asanko-gold--notice-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301029237.html

SOURCE Asanko Gold Inc.



Contact
Enquiries: Lynette Gould - SVP Investor Relations, Toll-Free (N.America): 1-855-246-7341, Telephone: +1 778 729 0608, Email: lynette.gould@asanko.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Asanko Gold Inc.

Asanko Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1JAKX
CA04341Y1051
www.asanko.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap