First Mining Temporarily Suspends Operations in Ontario and Provides COVID-19 Response

VANCOUVER, March 24, 2020 - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX:FF) (OTCQX:FFMGF) (FRANKFURT:FMG) announced today that it has commenced the demobilization of employees and contractors at its 100%-owned Springpole Gold Project ("Springpole") and its 100%-owned Goldlund Gold Project ("Goldlund"), both located in northwestern Ontario.

To date, First Mining has not had any cases of COVID-19 at its camp operations or its head office in Vancouver. The health and safety of First Mining's workforce, their families and the communities in which the Company operates remains First Mining's number one concern. In the interests of the health and well-being of our employees, contractors, visitors to our office and operations, and the families of all such persons, First Mining has also implemented a work from home policy for its employees until further notice. First Mining is committed to fully supporting safety measures for our workforce, families and communities.

At Springpole, the Company demobilized one of its two drill crews last weekend. In order to ensure the health and safety of all its employees the Company had intended to complete the current shift rotation while limiting access to site for any new individuals. Work at site was nearing completion ahead of a planned reduction in on-site activities until after the spring ice break-up. However, due to the current environment, First Mining has decided to demobilize the remaining contractors and staff and keep Springpole on care and maintenance until it is able to restart its work programs planned for later in the spring and summer of 2020.

At Goldlund, drill crews have been demobilized. Given the significant amount of drilling that has taken place at Goldlund this year (approximately 4,900 metres), this will allow First Mining's geology team to receive assays and interpret results before planning the remainder of the 2020 drill program.

Management will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and adjust plans as the situation evolves. First Mining thanks our workforce, partners and all stakeholders for their understanding and support, and looks forward to resuming field operations as soon as possible.

As of March 6, 2020, after completing its latest financing, First Mining had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $12 million.

Qualified Person

Hazel Mullin, P.Geo., Director, Data Management and Technical Services of First Mining, is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101, and she has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration and development company advancing a large resource base of 7.4 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 3.8 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category. First Mining's primary focus is the development and permitting of its Springpole Gold Project and the advanced exploration of its Goldlund Gold Project, both located in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold assets in Canada, with permitting and a Pre-Feasibility Study underway. Goldlund is an advanced exploration stage asset where drilling in 2020 is planned to define both the extension of the existing resource area and to better define the regional scale potential. First Mining's eastern Canadian property portfolio also includes Cameron, Pickle Crow, Hope Brook, Duparquet, Duquesne, and Pitt.

First Mining was created in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.

