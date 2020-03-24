Gratomic Announces New Director

TORONTO, March 24, 2020 - Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT) (FRANKFURT:CB81) (WKN:A143MR) announces the appointment of Mr. Alex Helmel to the Board of Directors, replacing Sheldon Inwentash who has resigned as a Director.

Mr. Helmel is an independent management consultant possessing specific expertise working with early stage venture companies within the Canadian Capital Markets. Mr. Helmel focuses on private to public market transitions, corporate governance, the development of senior management teams, and corporate growth strategies. Mr. Helmel has served as a director or officer for numerous private, CSE, and TSX-V listed corporations. Mr. Helmel's appointment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

"I welcome Mr. Helmel to our family at Gratomic and thank Sheldon for his contribution and guidance in the past" says Arno Brand.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene-based components for a range of mass market products. We have a Joint Venture collaborating with Perpetuus Carbon Technology, a leading European manufacturer of graphenes, to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or 416 561-4095

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582396/Gratomic-Announces-New-Director