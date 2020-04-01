YERINGTON, March 31, 2020 - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (Nevada Copper or the Company) has today filed on SEDAR its audited consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the related managements discussion and analysis. Copies of these documents are available on the Companys website at www.nevadacopper.com and the Companys SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
About Nevada Copper
Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in production, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.
Additional Information
For further information please visit the Nevada Copper corporate website (www.nevadacopper.com).
