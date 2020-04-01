Menü Artikel
Nevada Copper Files 2019 Audited Annual Financial Statements And Related Managements Discussion And Analysis

01.04.2020  |  GlobeNewswire
YERINGTON, March 31, 2020 - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (Nevada Copper or the Company) has today filed on SEDAR its audited consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the related managements discussion and analysis. Copies of these documents are available on the Companys website at www.nevadacopper.com and the Companys SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in production, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

Additional Information

For further information please visit the Nevada Copper corporate website
(www.nevadacopper.com).

Nevada Copper Corp.
Matthew Gili, President and CEO

For further information call:
Rich Matthews, VP Investor Relations
Phone: 604-355-7179
Toll free: 1-877-648-8266
Email: rmatthews@nevadacopper.com

