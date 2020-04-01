OceanaGold Provides Haile Update in Relation to COVID-19

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

MELBOURNE, April 1, 2020 - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") wishes to inform that the Government of South Carolina announced that all "non-essential" businesses are required to shut down effective April 1, 2020 and for a duration of 14 days.

Under the state guidelines, the status of the Haile Gold Mine remains unchanged and operations are not impacted by this state government directive. The Haile operation has demonstrated strict protocols and controls it has in place to maintain a high standard of health and safety.

The Haile operation has not had any confirmed cases of COVID-19 among any of its employees or contractors. For the past three weeks, the Haile operation has only permitted entry to essential employees and contractors. All administrative staff have been working at home where possible and in self-isolation. The Haile leadership team have implemented schedule rotations on and off site to ensure the continuity of leadership for the operation. All equipment and facilities are regularly cleaned and disinfected.

All employees and contractors entering and exiting the site undergo a health screening process that includes the taking of temperatures. Any employee or contractor exhibiting symptoms are required to self-isolate for 14-days. Any employee or contractor who has been in close contact with anyone that has tested positive for COVID-19, awaiting testing results or have symptoms are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Each shift has been split into smaller groups of less than three with social distancing implemented within these smaller groups which also allows the Company to isolate smaller teams if any member of the smaller team exhibits symptoms or tests positive for the virus.

Michael Holmes, Acting President and CEO of OceanaGold said, "We will continue monitoring the health and safety situation across the business and will move swiftly to continue protecting the health and wellbeing of our workers and supporting them through these challenging times. We remain engaged with public health authorities in all jurisdictions."

Additional information related to the Company's COVID-19 response including specific protocols to protect the health and safety of the workforce and local communities can be found on the Company's website at www.oceanagold.com.? The Company will use its website and social media to provide regular updates as to the status of its operations and workforce.

Authorised for release to market by OceanaGold Corporate Company Secretary, Liang Tang.

www.oceanagold.com?|?Twitter: @OceanaGold

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corp. is a mid-tier, high-margin, multinational gold producer with assets located in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. The Company's assets encompass the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. On the North Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the high-grade Waihi Gold Mine while on the South Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the largest gold mine in the country at the Macraes Goldfield which is made up of a series of open pit mines and the Frasers underground mine. In the United States, the Company operates the Haile Gold Mine, a top-tier, long-life, high-margin asset located in South Carolina. OceanaGold also has a significant pipeline of organic growth and exploration opportunities in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

OceanaGold has operated sustainably since 1990 with a proven track-record for environmental management and community and social engagement. The Company has a strong social license to operate and works collaboratively with its valued stakeholders to identify and invest in social programs that are designed to build capacity and not dependency.

For 2020, the Company expects to produce between 360,000 and 380,000 ounces of gold from Haile, Waihi and Macraes combined at a consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs ranging from $1,075 to $1,125 per ounce sold.

Cautionary Statement for Public Release

Certain information contained in this public release may be deemed "forward-looking" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future performance and reflect the Company's expectations regarding the generation of free cash flow, execution of business strategy, future growth, future production, estimated costs, results of operations, business prospects and opportunities of OceanaGold Corp. and its related subsidiaries. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and information. They include, among others, the accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and related assumptions, inherent operating risks and those risk factors identified in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form prepared and filed with securities regulators which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's name. There are no assurances the Company can fulfil forward-looking statements and information. Such forward-looking statements and information are only predictions based on current information available to management as of the date that such predictions are made; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the Company, some of which are beyond the Company's control.? Although th; e Company believes that any forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release is based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual outcomes or results will be consistent with such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information contained in this release is not investment or financial product advice.

SOURCE OceanaGold Corp.