Alderon Provides Loan Update

VANCOUVER, April 01, 2020 - Alderon Iron Ore Corp. (TSX: IRON) ("Alderon" or the Company) announces an update with respect the US$14 million loan facility (the Loan Facility) due to Sprott Resource Lending (Sprott). Sprott previously agreed to an extension of the maturity date of the Loan Facility to March 31, 2020. The Company did not repay the Loan Facility as of the maturity date. The Companys obligations under the Loan Facility are secured against the Kami Project. As the Company has not repaid the Loan Facility, Sprott may realize on its security and the Company could lose its interest in the Kami Project. At this time, Sprott has not made a determination regarding the enforcement of its security. The Company continues to evaluate potential alternatives, including a corporate transaction or extension of the Loan Facility. There is no certainty that any alternative will be realized or that Sprott will be prepared to extend the terms of the Loan Facility. The Company will provide additional updates on this matter via press release when available.

