Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. Corporate Update April 2020

01.04.2020  |  GlobeNewswire
VANCOUVER, April 01, 2020 - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the Company or Juggernaut) reports that due to extraneous market conditions it has dropped the two 50% earn-in option agreements to fund inaugural drill programs on each of the MACK and JAKE porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum targets located in North Western B.C. previously announced November 13th 2019.



For more information, please contact:

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Dan Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer
604-559-8028
Website: www.juggernautexploration.com



NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: Certain disclosure in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernauts operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.
