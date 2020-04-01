VANCOUVER, April 01, 2020 - Midas Gold Corp. (MAX:TSX / MDRPF:OTCQX, Midas Gold or the Company) today announced the United States Forest Service (USFS) and other regulators working on the Stibnite Gold Project (Project) have released an updated schedule for the permitting of the Stibnite Gold Project and committed to releasing the draft environmental impact statement (Draft EIS) for public review in Q3, 2020. The updated schedule comes after a comprehensive internal review by federal and state regulators of the preliminary Draft EIS that identified areas for improvement and refinement resulting in a more user-accessible document. The USFS has pledged to provide additional resources to undertake the final review and release of the Draft EIS.



The updated schedule should ultimately support a complete and robust record of decision (ROD) at the conclusion of the NEPA process later in 2021. A number of key milestones have been built into the updated Draft EIS timeline which will be monitored closely to keep those working on the project on track and on schedule. The USFS intends that the additional time allotted will make the document easier for the public to review and understand. Midas Gold remains committed to providing regulators with the support and information needed to ensure the USFS develops the best alternative possible for the Stibnite Gold Project.

We have been assured by USFS that they are working diligently to bring additional resources and expertise to the table to complete this process in a timely and cost-effective manner, said Stephen Quin, President & CEO of Midas Gold Corp. Just as our teams at Midas Gold are adjusting to being fully productive while working from home, federal agencies are maximizing telework technologies to keep the project moving forward. We have been assured that the agencies have and will dedicate the resources that will enable them to stick to the updated timeline.

COVID-19 Impacts

The updated timeline also takes into account the evolving situation around the COVID-19 pandemic, as far as can be determined. Mining was named an essential service under Idaho Governor Brad Littles recent stay-at-home order, so Midas Gold employees are moving the Stibnite Gold Project forward while looking to minimize delays. To protect the health and safety of its employees and the greater community, Midas Gold has transitioned all team members to work from home, where feasible. A number of employees remain at site to monitor and maintain the environmental conditions at site. Federal, state and local agencies have implemented various contingency plans to address the impacts of COVID-19 and are continuing to advance work on the Stibnite Gold Project from remote locations.

Joint Review Process

Seven federal, state and local agencies involved in permitting the Project signed the Stibnite Joint Review Process Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in 2017, committing to work together to evaluate the Plan of Restoration and Operations (PRO) for the Stibnite Gold Project under NEPA. The MOU was designed so agencies could collaborate in the review and preparation of the EIS, meet the requirements of the public process and follow a mutually agreed upon schedule. Agency cooperation and collaboration remain key to the timeliness and completeness of the process.

Next Steps in the Regulatory Process

Once the Draft EIS is released, NEPA regulators will provide opportunity for the public and other interested parties to review and comment on the document. Following the public comment period, the USFS and cooperating agencies will respond to all comments and produce the final EIS and a draft ROD. Upon publication of the final EIS, there would be a period for objections and resolution before the final ROD is published. A positive final decision would allow Midas Golds subsidiary, Midas Gold Idaho, Inc. (Midas Gold Idaho), to seek the issuance of the final permits that are dependent on the ROD being issued.

Stibnite Gold Project Permitting Background

A detailed presentation on the PRO can be found at www.midasgoldcorp.com. Details of previous news releases and technical studies can be found filed under Midas Golds profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or at www.midasgoldcorp.com.

About Midas Gold and the Stibnite Gold Project

Midas Gold Corp.s wholly owned subsidiaries are focused on the exploration and, if warranted, site restoration and development of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by its Stibnite Gold Project.

