Barrick Executive Chairman Adjusts Shareholding in Company

TORONTO, April 01, 2020 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (Barrick) said today that, due to personal portfolio considerations, executive chairman John Thornton had sold 2,632,153 shares in the company during the permitted open period following the publication of its 2019 year-end results. Mr Thornton sold Barrick shares that he purchased using his personal funds which were not subject to holding restrictions. The sales have been reported in the applicable securities filing.
Mr Thornton confirmed that he would continue to retain and seek to build on what remains a meaningful equity stake in Barrick and that he looks forward to participating in the value created by the many exciting long-term growth opportunities being realized by Barricks strong management team.
The shares sold by Mr Thornton represented approximately 50% of his prior holding in Barrick. He now holds 2,642,127 shares.
Enquiries:
Kathy du Plessis Investor and media relations +44 20 7557 7738 Email: barrick@dpapr.com
