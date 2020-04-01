Colorado Resources Appoints Tim Thiessen as CFO

TSX-V: CXO

VANCOUVER, April 1, 2020 - Colorado Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CXO) ("Colorado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment, effective immediately, of Mr. Tim Thiessen as Chief Finacial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Mr. Thiessen, a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, has over 23 years of international accounting and finance experience, with the last 16 years in the mining industry. His experience has included holding the position of CFO for a number of publicly-listed mineral companies including Aurcana Corporation, SnipGold Corp. (acquired by Seabridge Gold in 2016), Metallic Minerals Corp., Group?Ten Metals Inc., Granite Creek Copper Ltd. and Foran Mining Corporation. Prior to this, Mr.?Thiessen?spent 7 years as VP of Finance for Endeavour Financial Ltd., an advisory firm in the mining industry that specialized in mergers and acquisitions and debt and equity financings, being part of a team that spawned industry-leading companies such as Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., UrAsia Energy Ltd., Peak Gold Ltd. and Coastal Energy Corp.

Colorado CEO, Joseph Mullin comments "We are very excited to welcome Mr. Thiessen to the team, his extensive experience in the industry will be highly beneficial to Colorado. We look forward to his guidance as we move forward to advancing our 2020 programs. We would also like to take this opportuntily to once again thank Mr. Eric Casey for his service to Colorado and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

The Company further announces it has granted? 310,000 stock option (the "Options") in accordance with the terms of the Company's 10% rolling Stock Option Plan approved by shareholders on December 17, 2019, to? an Officer and Consultant of the Company. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.09 per share for a period of 5 years.

Colorado Resources Response to COVID-19

Colorado has introduced steps to respond to the risks associated with COVID-19 virus, which include the cancellation of all non-essential travel, transitioning to teleconferencing, and reducing in-person meetings. Vancouver office staff are now working from home until government advisories change. Colorado is monitoring the situation and following national and local health authority requirements and recommendations. Particular attention is being given to guidelines and preventive measures being put in place by First Nations in locations that we operate in.

Joseph Mullin, CEO of Colorado Resources stated:?"Colorado is taking appropriate measures to protect the health, safety, and wellbeing of our people and all those who interact with our Company. Colorado is following guidance and directives as updated by federal, regional and provincial health authorities in respect of general and exploration property specific protocols.?We are seeking guidance from First Nations? that we work with on new guidelines."

About Colorado

Colorado Resources Ltd. is exploring for high-grade gold and copper in the Golden Triangle and the Toodoggone area of British Columbia. The portfolio includes the flagship Castle property, a porphyry copper-gold project located in the Red Chris mining district of the Golden Triangle neighbouring GT Gold's Tatogga property. Other properties include the KSP, North ROK, Kingpin, Heart Peaks and Sofia properties in British Columbia. These assets are being advanced by a newly assembled technical and management team with experience in exploration, permitting and discovery.

