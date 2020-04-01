Guerrero Ventures Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

News Release ? TSX-V: GV

MONTREAL, April 1, 2020 - ?Guerrero Ventures Inc. (TSXV: GV) ("Guerrero", "Guerrero Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Elif L?vesque as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective April 6th 2020.

Elif L?vesque, Chief Financial Officer of Guerrero, commented: "I am very pleased to participate in the creation of Nomad Royalty Company. Together with my partners at Nomad, we are excited to launch a new generation royalty company and look forward to growing our business over the next few years with the support of Orion and Yamana".

Ms. L?vesque is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of experience in finance, treasury and strategic management in the Qu?bec gold mining industry. Most recently, she was Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. since its creation in June 2014. In that capacity, she was responsible for leading the efforts to list Osisko on the New York Stock Exchange and played a key role in acquisitions of over C$1.5 billion in stream and royalty interests as well as equity and debt financings of over C$1 billion. Prior to this, she held senior roles at Osisko Mining Corporation from 2008 to 2014, including as Vice President and Controller, and was part of the management team that grew the company through the financing and construction of the Canadian Malartic mine and the eventual sale to Yamana Gold Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for C$4.3 billion. She was a winner in the 2018 Aces of Finance competition held by FEI Canada, Qu?bec Section and was named as one of the "Top 100 global inspirational women in mining", 2018 edition of Women in Mining, UK.

Elif is a member of the board of directors of Cascades Inc. where she serves on the audit and finance, corporate governance and nominating committees. She also serves on the board of directors of Gold Terra Resource Corp. where she is the chair of its audit committee.

Elif has a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the Middle East Technical University and an MBA with honors from Clark University, MA, USA. She is a member of the Qu?bec CPA Order and a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

About Guerrero Ventures

Guerrero is a publicly listed company with a focus on acquiring mineral assets that will provide the opportunity to enhance shareholder value.

Guerrero has recently?entered into definitive purchase agreements with funds related to Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP ("Orion") and Yamana?Gold Inc. and one of its affiliates ("Yamana") dated February?23, 2020, to acquire two portfolios of royalty, stream and gold loan assets for total consideration of $268?million and $65?million, respectively (the?"Acquisitions").? Upon closing of the Acquisitions and a concurrent private placement (together, the?"Transaction"), Guerrero intends to change its corporate name to Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad").? All amounts in this news release are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction, including the Acquisitions and Private Placement, may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.? Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Notice on Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.? Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Company and its business, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.? In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements.? Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved.? The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including completion of the Acquisitions and Private Placement, and possible listing of the Company's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding royalty, stream and gold loan assets, the ability of the Company's management to manage and to operate the business of the Company, and the equity markets generally.? Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.? These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those that will be described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents to be filed, and which will be available, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.? The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

