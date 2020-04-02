Talisker Provides Operations Update in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

TORONTO, April 1, 2020 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK) (OTCQB:TSKFF) wishes to provide an operation update on its exploration activities at its 100% owned Bralorne Gold and Spences Bridge projects located in British Columbia.?

At the Bralorne Gold Project, Talisker is undertaking a 11,200m drill program targeting high-grades veins at the project.?The Company advises that it has temporarily suspended drilling operations for good practices in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Encouraging early results, reported earlier today, for the first hole of the drill program intersected 27.3g/t over 0.6m and 16.45g/t over 0.5m. Prior to suspension of operations, the Company had completed a third of the planned drill program.?Additional results are pending and will be announced when available.?

"Although we have not encountered any cases of COVID-19 at the site, we have made the decision to temporarily suspend operations out of concern for our employees and out of respect for our Indigenous partners and other local community members who are concerned about the introduction of the virus to the area from outsiders travelling to site," commented Terry Harbort, President & CEO of Talisker, who added, "We are maintaining a minimum level of staffing to ensure we are in compliance with all of our environmental requirements while having other staff members work from home advancing fundamental vein modelling, legacy data and vein targeting tasks during this difficult and uncertain time.? With the drill remaining on site, the Company will be in a position to rapidly re-commence operations when this crisis has abated."

At the Spences Bridge Project, Talisker has completed the planning for the continuation of its phase 1 regional stream sediment and geological reconnaissance program where the Company is collecting 4,500 steam samples over two field seasons.? The phase 1 program commenced in May 2019 and was concluded for the first season in November 2019 with approximately 50% of the program having been completed.? Similar to the 2019 field season, 22 geologists will be undertaking the program which has been rescheduled to commence June 1st instead of May 1st to accommodate restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com)?is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 274,202 hectares over 289 claims, three leases and 173 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd.