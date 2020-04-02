Ellis Martin Report: Gold Terra: Extends the Sam Otto Gold Structure at the Yellowknife City Gold Project in Canada's NWT

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with David Suda, the President and CEO of Gold Terra Corp (CVE:YGT) (OTCMKTS:TRXXF). The company has just announced that it has extended the Sam Otto Gold Structure at the Yellowknife City Gold Project in Canada's Northwest Territories.Gold Terra is pleased to announce the results of five holes from the winter 2020 drill program at Sam Otto. This drilling is designed to test a previously un-drilled zone between Sam Otto Main Zone its southern extension. All five holes in the 'Connector' Zone intersected gold mineralization outside of the current 43-101 inferred mineral resource estimate dated November 4, 2019 demonstrating previously suspected continuity of the Sam Otto Zone. Highlights include 1.06g/t Au over 12.90m and 1.63 g/t Au over 7.25m in hole TSO20-063 and 0.45 g/t Au over 41.96m including 1.68 g/t Au over 5.00m in hole TSO20-062. To date Gold Terra has released 8 holes out of 34 holes drilled this winter with assays still pending.The Company has recently completed 9715m of drilling at Sam Otto ahead of time and ahead of budget. Prior to exiting the field for the season, Gold Terra will complete two deep holes on a new high-grade target generated from surface samples and Induced Polarization (I.P.) anomalies resulting from the winter geophysical survey currently being conducted.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100611/ygt





About Gold Terra Resource Corp.:



Gold Terra Resource Corp. (CVE:YGT) (OTCMKTS:TRXXF) owns a 100% interest in the YCG Project, encompassing 790 sq km of contiguous land within 10 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Company announced an inferred mineral resource estimate of 735,000 ounces of gold in November 2019, (News release November 4th 2019). The YCG Project is located in the same archean belt where the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The YCG project is located north and south of the city and along the same mineralized district scale as the past producer Con and Giant Mines.



About The Ellis Martin Report:



The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.





Source:



Gold Terra Resource Corp.

The Ellis Martin Report





Contact:

Samuel Vella Manager of Corporate Communications Tel: +1 (604) 689-1749 ext 2 Toll-free: +1 (855) 737-2684 E-mail: svella@goldterracorp.com www.goldterracorp.com