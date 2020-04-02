Following New Government Restrictions in Mexico, Newmont Safely Ramping Down Peñasquito Operations

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) announced today that following new, Coronavirus-related restrictions by the government of Mexico, the Company is taking steps towards a safe and orderly ramp down of operations at the Pe?asquito mine in the state of Zacatecas.

Yesterday, Mexico?s federal government published a decree mandating the temporary suspension of all non-essential activities until April 30 as part of a nationwide effort to help slow the global pandemic. At this time, mining has not been deemed an essential activity under the decree and the Company is engaging with the government to understand the intended impacts of the decree on operations. Pe?asquito will work closely with local governments, neighboring communities, employees, unions and contractors to ensure a safe and orderly ramp down that complies with the federal government?s directives.

?Whilst Newmont currently has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, we have proactively implemented rigorous and wide-ranging controls at all of our sites around the globe to protect our workforce and neighboring communities from contracting or transmitting the disease,? said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. ?We will, of course, comply with Mexico?s latest directive while engaging with the government to gain further clarity regarding important activities that may continue at the mine. In the meantime, we will ensure Pe?asquito remains well-positioned to safely and efficiently ramp up operations in a timely manner once the government?s directive is lifted.?

This includes maintaining critical safety, environmental management, infrastructure maintenance and security activities, while continuing to provide essential community support.

The Company is currently unable to determine the extent to which ramp down activities will impact Pe?asquito?s production and costs for 2020.

Over the last several weeks at Pe?asquito, Newmont has implemented a number of protective measures including:

Temperature and other screening before entering the site

Interpersonal distancing at work and during transport

Critical workers, only, allowed at site; remote work from home

Closing offices in Mexico City, Monterrey and Zacatecas

Higher-risk employees (over 60, pregnant, chronic health conditions) remaining at home

Education campaigns with communities and employees about preventing transmission

Donating protective equipment and 500 COVID-19 detection tests to Zacatecas authorities

Donating sanitation kits to local communities to prevent infection

More information on Newmont?s proactive efforts to protect its people, neighboring communities and business may be found here.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world?s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company?s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement:

This news release contains ?forward-looking statements? within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as ?anticipate,? ?intend,? ?plan,? ?will,? ?may,? ?could,? ?would,? ?estimate,? ?expect,? ?believe,? or ?potential.? Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation statements regarding timing and impact of ramp down of operations at the Pe?asquito mine, expectations regarding the government suspension of all non-essential activities and the impacts of the decree on mining operations, expectations regarding the outcome of work with governments and stakeholders, and expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on operating and financial results, including with respect to the Company?s production and cost guidance. Risks include uncertainties relating to the global economic impact of COVID-19, particularly with respect to the mining industry in the jurisdictions in which we operate, the ability to operate following changing governmental restrictions on travel and business operations (including, without limitation, the duration of restrictions, including access to sites, ability to transport and ship dore, access to processing and refinery facilities, impacts to international trade, impacts to supply chain, including price, availability of goods, ability to receive supplies and fuel, impacts to productivity and operations in connection with decisions intended to protect the health and safety of the workforce, their families and neighboring communities). In light of the changing environment and uncertainties, no guarantees can be provided that Newmont?s proactive efforts to minimize impacts will be effective in eliminating risks. For a discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Company?s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the ?SEC?), under the heading ?Risk Factors?, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any ?forward-looking statement,? including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued ?forward-looking statement? constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on ?forward-looking statements? is at investors? own risk.

