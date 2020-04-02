The Story of Orefinders: Webinar Edition

TORONTO, April 2, 2020 - Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (ORX:TSX.V) is pleased to present its latest webinar, The Story of Orefinders. This 35-minute webinar is hosted by Orefinders CEO Stephen Stewart and covers six focus areas, which correlate to the Company's six core assets.

The webinar covers:

Recent Investments by Eric Sprott 24% Ownership in Mistango River Resources (MIS: CSE) McGarry Project, adjacent to the Kerr-Addison Mine, Drill and Exploration Plans Knight Project Drill Targets and Exploration Plans Mirado Mine Update 10% Ownership in Power Ore (PORE: TSX.V) 32% Ownership in?and planned Spin Out of?Pacific Precious

Click here to watch The Story of Orefinders webinar

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

Neither?TSX?Venture?Exchange?nor?its?Regulation?Services?Provider?(as?that?term?is?defined?in the?policies?of?the?TSX?Venture?Exchange)?accepts?responsibility?for?the?adequacy?or?accuracy?of?this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Orefinders' assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Orefinders. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Orefinders with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Orefinders' profile at www.sedar.com

