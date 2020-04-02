GoGold Provides COVID-19 Update

Shares Outstanding:?222,106,496

Trading Symbols:?TSX: GGD

OTCQX: GLGDF

HALIFAX, April 2, 2020 - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company")?announces that the Mexican federal government has mandated all non-essential businesses temporarily suspend activities until April 30, 2020 due to COVID-19. As Parral is a heap leach operation, essential processes including operation of pumps to maintain solution balance will continue, while non-essential services will be temporarily suspended in line with the government mandate.?At the current time, management expects minimal impact on production for the quarter ending June 30.

At the Los Ricos project, drilling will be suspended for 30 days to ensure the safety of the Company's employees and contractors in compliance with the government's mandate.?This will have a limited impact on the Company's exploration project, as there are 40 completed drill holes which are in the assaying process, and GoGold is nearing data cut-off for the initial resource at the Los Ricos South Project.?GoGold's administrative and technical teams will continue to work remotely from home, as they progress on internal resource modelling and work towards an external third-party resource.

"While we have not experienced a known or suspected case of COVID-19 in the Company, safety and the health of our employees, contractors, and communities where we are operating is our top priority in this unprecedented time.?Parral's operation, being a heap leach, makes it essential to continue the circulation of leaching solution which will continue to produce silver and gold during this period. All essential employees for this operation will follow safety protocols and precautionary measures, while exploration activity at Los Ricos will be temporarily suspended allowing our team to focus remotely on a resource model," said Brad Langille, President and CEO.?

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico.?The Company operates the Parral Tailings project in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos exploration project in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

SOURCE GoGold Resources Inc.