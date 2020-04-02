Minco Capital Announces Change of Management

TSX-V: MMM

VANCOUVER, April 2, 2020 - Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Capital") (TSX-V: MMM/OTCQB: MGHCF/FSE:MI5) today announced that Mr. Larry Tsang has retired as the Company's Chief Financial Officer effective March 31, 2020. Mr. Tsang has been the Company's Chief Financial Officer since January 14, 2016. The Company thanks Mr. Tsang for his 4 years of service and support to the Company and wishes him all the best in the future.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Melinda Hsu as the Company's Chief Financial Officer effective April 1, 2020.

Ms. Melinda Hsu has over 30 years of diversified experience in areas of accounting, finance, corporate development and administration in Canada and China. Ms. Hsu was formerly the Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer of Handeni Gold Inc. She started her career in the State Planning Commission of China and held Corporate Controller position in Titan Mining Corp. and various other mining and oil & gas companies with both Canadian and international operations. Ms. Hsu is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and Ontario and has a Master of Arts in Commerce from Renmin University of China.

