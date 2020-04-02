Shares for Debt

Vancouver - April 2nd, 2020 - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) (the "Company") announces the following corporate updates:
Debt Settlement
The Company is pleased to announce it has entered into agreements to settle most of its existing debt for common shares in the Company. The debt will be settled by way of the issuance of 1,565,017 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share for aggregate amount of $78,250.85 ("Debt Settlement").
Any implementation of the proposed Debt Settlement will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
iMetal Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. iMetal is focused on advancing its Gowganda West Project in Ontario, Canada. iMetal trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol IMR. For further information, please call 604- 739-9713 or visit iMetal's website at www.imetalresources.ca.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
