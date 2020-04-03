White Metal Receives TSX-V Approval for Option to Quadro Resources, Seagull Lake Platinum-Palladium Project

Thunder Bay, April 3, 2020 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval in regards to the Seagull Lake Platinum-Palladium Project (the "Project" or the "Property") and its letter of intent with Quadro Resources Ltd. ("Quadro" or "QRO") (see Company news release dated February 21, 2020). The Project, which covers 7,539 ha, is about a one hour drive north of the port city of Thunder Bay, is located about 50 km south of Impala Canada's Lac des Iles Mine (previously North American Palladium), and is about 28 km north of the copper (Cu), nickel (Ni), and platinum group element (PGE) discoveries of Rio Tinto and Panoramic Resources.

Commented Michael Stares, President & CEO of White Metal, "The Company is very pleased to have this agreement approved and we look forward to working with Quadro to explore and advance the Seagull Lake Project."

The terms of the Option Agreement (the "Agreement") are as follows:

QRO to earn an 70% interest in the Property over a 3 year period.

Cash payments totalling $275,000 over the 3 year period.

QRO to issue a total of 6.5M shares over the 3 year period.

Total of $1.55M to be spent on exploration on the Property over the 3 year period.

More specifically, details of the 3 year Agreement are:

1 st Year: $50,000 cash payment; issuance of 1M shares of QRO; $300,000 work program;

Year: $50,000 cash payment; issuance of 1M shares of QRO; $300,000 work program; 2 nd Year: $100,000 cash payment; issuance of 2.25M shares of QRO; $500,000 work program; and

Year: $100,000 cash payment; issuance of 2.25M shares of QRO; $500,000 work program; and 3rd Year: $125,000 cash payment; issuance of 3.25M shares of QRO; $750,000 work program.

The combination of cash payments and share issuances approximates a total value of $990,000 (based on Quadro's February 20, 2020 closing price of $0.11/share). After vesting a 70% interest, a joint venture is formed on the basis of 70/30 expenditures with the issuance of a 0.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") upon dilution to less than 10%.

Technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

