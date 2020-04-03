Copper Mountain Mining First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Notification

VANCOUVER, April 3, 2020 - Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX:CMMC | ASX:C6C) ("Copper Mountain" or the "Company") will be releasing its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020 before markets open on Monday, April 27, 2020. The Company will be hosting a conference call on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 7:30 am (Pacific Time) for senior management to discuss the first quarter 2020 results.

Annual Information Form

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) and the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) recently announced that it will provide a 45-day extension for certain continuous disclosure and periodic filings normally required to be made by issuers on or before June 1, 2020. Under NI 51-102 section 6.2, the Company is required to file an Annual Information Form (AIF) by March 31, 2020 and will now be filing its AIF on or before April 30, 2020. Insiders of the Company are currently in a trading blackout period and will remain under blackout until the AIF is filed. The Company confirms that there has been no material business development since February 14, 2020, the date of the Company's last annual financial statements, which was for the December 31, 2019 year end, that has not otherwise already been disclosed by the Company.

Annual General Meeting

The TSX has also provided temporary relief relating to COVID-19 for issuers by extending the timeframe within which issuers must hold their annual meeting of security holders. The TSX is permitting an issuer that must hold an annual meeting of security holders during 2020 to hold its 2020 annual meeting on any date in 2020. Copper Mountain is now planning on holding its 2020 Annual General Meeting on September 9, 2020. Further details on the event will be communicated via news release and in the filing of the notice of meeting, as required.

