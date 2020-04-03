View from the C-Suite: Dave O'Brien, President & CEO, Stuhini Exploration tells his company's story. Filmed on March 2, 2020

TORONTO, April 3, 2020 -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPUxjWem0N4

The View from the C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View from the C-Suite videos visit www.tmxmoney.com/en/news/csuite.html)

About Stuhini Exploration (TSXV: STU)

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties with its primary focus on the Metla Property located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, approximately 150 kilometres south of the town of Atlin and the Ruby Creek Property located approximately 24 kilometres east of Atlin.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited