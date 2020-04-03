Braveheart Resources Inc. Provides Further Update on 2020 Underground Drilling Program at Bull River Mine Project

Calgary, April 3, 2020 - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") announces that it has received assay results on the second of five diamond drill holes completed at the Bull River Mine project in February and March of 2020. The purpose of the drilling program is to test the down dip extension of the vein systems under the current workings. To-date five drill holes have been completed from 9 Level, which represents the deepest level of the mine about 350 metres below the elevation of the mine portal. All five drill holes have intersected mineralized structures in the central portion of the South Vein at depth.

Analytical results have been received for DDH BRU20-02, the second intersection of the South Vein in the current program. This hole was drilled from 9 Level and collared in 9E4 XC Ext Remuck at an azimuth of 060 degrees and a dip of minus 45 degrees intersecting mineralized structures approximately 100 metres below 9 Level. The mineralized intersection from 149.6 to 153.2 metres, a 3.6 metre interval, represents an approximate true width of 2.6 metres. The composite grade of the interval is 1.08% Cu, 0.39 gpt Au and 7.5 gpt Ag. Included within this intersection from 149.6 to 152.0 metres is a 2.4 metre intersection with a composite grade of 1.26% Cu, 0.37 gpt Au and 8.8 gpt Ag. These values are within the range commonly found at the mine. This intersection is approximately 50 metres below where DDH BRU20-01 intersected mineralized structures, the results of which were disseminated in a press release on March 23, 2020. Previously the Company announced that DDH BRU20-01 intersected mineralized material over an approximate true width of 1.8 metres with a composite grade of 1.46% Cu, 0.46 gpt Au and 9.85 gpt Ag. DDH BRU20-01 was drilled from the same drill station on 9 Level in 9E4 XC Ext Remuck at an azimuth of 052.5 degrees and a dip of minus 26 degrees. The Company is encouraged by these results and the potential for the resource to be extended to depth.

Braveheart has a current NI 43-101 technical report that was authored by Sue Bird P.Eng, of Moose Mountain Technical Services and titled Bull River Resource Estimate. The report was completed on November 4, 2018 and published on SEDAR on January 23, 2019. The Bull River Mine project has an indicated resource of 1.51 million tonnes of copper, gold and silver mineralized material with an average copper equivalent grade of 2.263% CuEq based on a cut off grade of 1% CuEq. Additionally, the project has an inferred resource of 340,000 tonnes at 1.86% CuEq based on a cut off grade of 1% CuEq.

The current 2020 drilling program has been temporarily placed on hold pending the return of analytical results from the final three holes and better clarity on the social and financial impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). To ensure the safety of our staff and contractors, the Company has taken the precautionary measures of shutting down all non-essential work at the project.

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior mining company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in the favourable and proven mining jurisdictions of the East and West Kootenays of British Columbia. Braveheart's main asset is the Bull River Mine project which has a current mineral resource containing copper, gold and silver. The property is fully developed with 21,000 metres of underground developments in terms of ramps, raises and drifting on mineralized structures on seven levels. The surface infrastructure includes a 750 tonne per day conventional mill with adjoining crushing facilities as well as offices and mine maintenance facilities. The property is connected to grid power and there is year-round access to the site by paved and all-weather roads.

Quality assurance/quality control procedures and protocol

The company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control program to ensure all sampling and analysis is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Sampling at the company's properties includes thorough quality control with complete chain of custody of samples, sample collection procedures, the insertion of certified reference standards and blanks on a regular basis and data verification procedures. Samples are processed at Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver, B.C., Canada (ISO9001:2008 accreditation).

Qualified person

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Berzins P.Eng., ICD.D, who serves as president, chief executive officer and a director of the company and is a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

