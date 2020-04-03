Group Ten Metals Appoints CFO and Provides Update Regarding COVID-19 Response

VANCOUVER, April 3, 2020 - Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF) ("Group Ten") announces the appointment Rebecca Moriarty of Malaspina Consultants Inc. ("Malaspina") as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Moriarty is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. As a senior member of the Malaspina team, she is focused primarily on the resource sector, drawing on her unique combination of technical and business accounting expertise with a degree in geology from Queens University and a Chartered Professional Accountant designation. Prior to joining Malaspina, Ms. Moriarty worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP where she was a manager working exclusively with resource companies.

Malaspina is a leading Vancouver based financial consulting firm providing accounting and advisory firm providing accounting and outsourced finance solutions for high-growth companies, particularly in the resource sector. In addition to providing the Company with CFO services, Malaspina will also provide accounting and corporate advisory services as required. Ms. Rebecca Moriarty replaces Mr. Tim Thiessen, who has stepped down from his role as CFO for the Metallic Group companies, in order to concentrate on other opportunities.

Michael Rowley, Group Ten President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to be working with Rebecca and the Malaspina team for our key accounting and financial services moving forward. We would like to express our thanks to Mr. Tim Thiessen for his service and contributions to the development of Group Ten and the Metallic Group."

Covid-19 Update

Based on guidelines from the World Health Organization, national governments and local communities, Group Ten has implemented precautionary measures to reduce the risks associated with the spread of COVID-19. These measures include reducing travel and in-person meetings for all personnel. The Company is closely monitoring recommendations and guidance related to Corona virus for all communities in which we operate. Technical work including the analysis and modelling of drill-defined mineralized zones, surface sampling, and geophysics is on-going at Group Ten's flagship Stillwater West project and will form the basis for additional news releases in the near term.

About Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project in the Rainy River district of northwest Ontario and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies, with a portfolio of large, brownfields assets in established mining districts adjacent to some of the industry's highest-grade producers of silver and gold, platinum and palladium, and copper. Member companies include Metallic Minerals in the Yukon's high-grade Keno Hill silver district and La Plata silver-gold-copper district of Colorado, Group Ten Metals in the Stillwater PGM-nickel-copper district of Montana, and Granite Creek Copper in the Yukon's Minto copper district. The founders and team members of the Metallic Group include highly successful explorationists formerly with some of the industry's leading explorer/developers and major producers. With this expertise, the companies are undertaking a systematic approach to exploration using new models and technologies to facilitate discoveries in these proven, but under-explored, mining districts. The Metallic Group is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its member companies are listed on the Toronto Venture, US OTC, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Rowley, President, CEO & Director

Email: info@grouptenmetals.com

Web: http://grouptenmetals.com Phone: (604) 357 4790

Toll Free: (888) 432 0075 Metallic Group: http://metallicgroup.ca



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Group Ten Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/583835/Group-Ten-Metals-Appoints-CFO-and-Provides-Update-Regarding-COVID-19-Response