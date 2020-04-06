Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holdings
PERTH, April 6, 2020 - Centamin Plc
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|
Non-UK issuer
|
X
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
Other (please specify):
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
Name
|
Van Eck Associates Corporation
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
New York, NY USA
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
|
Name
|
VanEck Vectors Africa ETF
VanEck Vectors Egypt ETF
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF
VanEck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETF
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|
2 April 2020
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
3 April 2020
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments
|
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
9.99%
|
9.99%
|
1,155,955,384
|
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|
125,727,983
|
10.88%
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|
JE00B5TT1872
|
115,524,622
|
9.99%
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
115,524,622
|
9.99%
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|
% of voting rights
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or cash
settlement
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
|
Name
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
VanEck Vectors Africa ETF
|
0.02%
|
0.02%
|
VanEck Vectors Egypt ETF
|
0.06%
|
0.06%
|
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
|
5.92%
|
5.92%
|
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF
|
3.70%
|
3.70%
|
VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
VanEck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETF
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
0.15%
|
0.15%
|
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
|
0.14%
|
0.14%
|
VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETF
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
Glass Lewis
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
115,524,622 shares and 9.99% voting right
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
Open
|
11. Additional information
|
Place of completion
|
Tampa, FL USA
|
Date of completion
|
03 April 2020
