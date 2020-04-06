Menü Artikel
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Operations Recommence at Proyecto Riotinto

02:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

Operations Recommence at Proyecto Riotinto

NICOSIA, April 6, 2020 - Atalaya Mining plc ("Atalaya" or "the Company")

Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) is pleased to confirm that operations have recommenced at its Proyecto Riotinto copper mine.

On 30 March 2020, Atalaya announced the stoppage of operations at Proyecto Riotinto in response to the Spanish government's Royal Decree released on 29 March 2020 which declared mining a non-essential industry. The Royal Decree was put in place to increase the national protective measures against COVID-19 and prevents workers in non-essential industries from attending their places of work and thereby results in a suspension of certain business operations.

Further to the Royal Decree, the Company received, on 3 April 2020, from the mining department of the Junta de Andalucía, clarifications that the definition of essential industry is extended to mining as it is a required supplier to other essential industries included in the Royal Decree. Accordingly, operations at Proyecto Riotinto have now recommenced.

Strict health and security measures imposed by the Spanish government continues to be mandatory for the critical workforce required on site.

Associated to these measures, Atalaya will maximize the stockpiles available on site, defer all non-essential activities and focus on the production of concentrates to fulfill national and international commitments to supply other industries.

The Company will continue to update the market in due course as necessary.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications

Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie

+ 44 20 3757 6880

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker)

Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner / Neil Elliot

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain which is currently in the permitting stage. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/583994/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Operations-Recommence-at-Proyecto-Riotinto


