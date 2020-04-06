Copper in a COVID World: Power Ore Webinar

TORONTO, April 6, 2020 - Power Ore Inc. ("Power Ore" or the "Company") (TSX.V: PORE) is pleased to present its latest webinar, Copper in a COVID World. This 35-minute webinar is hosted by Power Ore CEO Stephen Stewart and covers the Company's contrarian view on how copper will be a beneficiary from expected policy decisions coming from the United States and Canadian governments as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The webinar also details Power Ore's recent land package expansion from 797 to nearly 10,000 hectares, which includes two additional past producing Falconbridge mines, as well as 12 kilometres of the Gwillam fault, the major geological structure controlling regional mineralization in the Chibaugaumau District.

The webinar covers the following:

Our Copper Thesis in light of COVID-19 Why Copper in Quebec is so Advantageous Opemiska: What it was, what it is now & what is our path forward Chibougamau District Rider Transaction (Baselode Energy)

Click here to watch Power Ore's Copper in a COVID World

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to the town of Chapais, Quebec within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers 9,852 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines which were owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has excellent in place infrastructure including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

