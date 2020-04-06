Nevada Copper Provides Corporate Update

YERINGTON, April 06, 2020 - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company’’) announces that it has become necessary to temporarily suspend copper production at its Pumpkin Hollow project as a result of the restrictions imposed by government-mandated measures and other impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



As in many parts of the United States, Nevada has imposed stringent travel and workplace restrictions, the nature of which are continuing to evolve. As previously disclosed, these restrictions have resulted in significant operational delays and work constraints affecting the Company. Their continued impact without mitigation measures, especially during ramp up of the Company’s underground mine, prevent it from continuing effective operations. General concern regarding the risks to the health of the Company’s workforce, contractors and suppliers, the consequences of the working restrictions now in effect, and disruptions to the Company’s supply chains, have made it necessary for the Company to suspend copper production.

The temporary suspension of copper production, currently anticipated to last six weeks or more, will be subject to revision in response to any further government-mandated measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including directives from the Governor of Nevada’s Office. During this period, essential mine services will continue on site, including reduced underground mine development and other activities necessary to maintain the operation in a ready condition for the ramp back-up of activities as COVID-19 related impacts are ameliorated. The Company is reviewing various cost reduction initiatives to preserve liquidity and protect the Company during the suspension period.

The Company continues to closely consult with its senior project lender, KfW IPEX-Bank, in relation to the suspension of copper production, and will work with all of its stakeholders to mitigate the impact of the suspension.

Nevada Copper’s Chief Executive Officer, Matt Gili said:

“Our priority is to protect the health and well-being of our workforce, and as a result of the workplace and travel restrictions imposed on our mining operations by government-mandated directives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary that the Company suspends copper production during this period. The Company will seek to protect its employees and business and maintain its facilities so that copper production will be ready to re-commence operations as quickly as possible once the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted.”

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in production, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

