Advantage Announces Virtual Attendance Option for its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, April 6, 2020 - Advantage Lithium Corp. (TSXV: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) ("Advantage" or the "Company") announced today that in light of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders (the "Shareholders"), employees, communities and other stakeholders, and based on government recommendations to avoid large gatherings, Advantage will conduct its annual general and special meeting to be held on April 14, 2020 (the "Meeting"), as previously announced in its news releases dated February 18, 2020 and March 16, 2020 in a hybrid format, which will include both a live audio webcast (the "Webcast") and an in-person option. Advantage strongly encourages Shareholders and others who wish to attend the Meeting to do so by joining the Webcast and not to attend the Meeting in person.

As the City of Vancouver and the Province of British Columbia have declared a state of public health emergency, Advantage wishes to emphasize its priority to decrease the health risks associated with the spread of COVID-19 and to adhere to the health and safety guidelines provided by Canadian public health authorities. The changes discussed in this news release, made out of an abundance of caution, are intended to promote "social distancing" and reduce potential risks associated with larger gatherings and travel, as part of Advantage's COVID-19 response plan.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote on matters before the Meeting and to attend the Meeting virtually via the Webcast. Voting instructions and Webcast access information are provided below. Provided a Shareholder is connected to the Internet and properly follows the Company's below instructions, the Webcast will provide Shareholders with similar opportunities to participate in the Meeting as they would have attending the Meeting in person. Shareholders attending the Meeting virtually by Webcast will be able to listen to the Meeting, ask questions and vote online, all in real time and regardless of their geographic location. Accordingly, the Company believes that strongly encouraging Shareholders to attend the Meeting virtually by Webcast in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic is in the best interests of all Company stakeholders and the broader community.

Cautionary Note on 'In-Person' Attendance

Given the need for risk management in respect of the COVID-19 outbreak, anyone who plans to attend the Meeting in person is asked to advise Arman Farahani, counsel to the Company at arman.farahani@mcmillan.ca by April 10, 2020. In order to ensure the health and safety of all attendees, the Company and McMillan LLP (as host of the Meeting) will reserve the right to restrict access to the Meeting depending on available health and safety information at the time of the Meeting and make such arrangements as are deemed prudent or necessary under the circumstances. Advantage strongly encourages Shareholders and others who wish to attend the Meeting to do so by joining the Webcast and not to attend the Meeting in person. The ability of Shareholders and others to attend the Meeting in person is also subject to any governmental orders applicable at the time of the Meeting which might prevent or restrict Shareholders and others from attending in person.

How to Attend the Virtual Meeting (Webcast)

The Webcast will commence at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) / 10:30 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) on April 14, 2020. Attending the Meeting virtually by Webcast will enable registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to listen and participate in the Meeting, submit questions and securely vote in real time through the Webcast instead of attending the Meeting in person. Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders may still attend the Meeting as guests. Guests may listen to the Meeting but may not vote at the Meeting or ask questions.

Shareholders can login to the Meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com/192403134.





If you have voting rights, select "Login" and then enter your "control number" (see below "Voting on the Webcast") and password "advantage" (case sensitive).





If you do not have voting rights, select "Guest" and then complete the online form.





Visit the Company's website at https://www.advantagelithium.com/investors/annual-general-special-meeting for additional technical information concerning the Webcast.

How to Vote

Instructions on how to vote will vary depending on whether you are a beneficial Shareholder or a registered Shareholder. A proxy form or voting instruction form will accompany the Meeting materials you receive by mail.

Only Shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2020 will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Voting Before the Meeting

Registered Shareholders are encouraged to vote by submitting their proxy by mail, telephone or over the Internet in accordance with the instructions below:

Mail: A registered Shareholder may submit his or her proxy by mail by completing, dating and signing the form of proxy and returning it using the envelope provided or otherwise to the attention of the Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1.



Telephone: A registered Shareholder may vote by telephone by calling 1-866-732-VOTE (8683), toll free and following the instructions provided. Unitholders will require a control number (located on the front of the proxy) to identify themselves to the system.



Internet: A registered Shareholder may vote over the Internet by going to www.investorvote.com and following the instructions. Such Shareholder will require a control number (located on the front of the proxy) to identify themselves to the system.

To be effective, proxies must be received before 10:30 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) on April 9, 2020, or if the Meeting is adjourned or postponed, prior to 5 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) on the day (other than a Saturday, Sunday or any other holiday in Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia) which is two days before the date to which the Meeting is adjourned or postponed.

Beneficial Shareholders who hold common shares of Advantage through a bank, broker or other intermediary will have different voting instructions and should carefully follow the voting instructions provided to them on the voting instruction form included in the Meeting materials they receive.

Voting on the Webcast

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can vote at the Meeting virtually by logging in to the Meeting using the control number included on their form of proxy or obtained from the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., at 1-800-564-6253 and voting by completing an online ballot.

About Advantage

Advantage Lithium Corp. is focused on developing its 75% owned Cauchari lithium project, located in Jujuy Province, Argentina. The Company also owns 100% interest in additional and prospective lithium exploration properties in Argentina: Antofalla, Incahuasi, and Guayatayoc. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AAL) and the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. (OTCQX: AVLIF).

Further information about the Company can be found at www.advantagelithium.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Advantage Lithium Corp. "Callum Grant" Callum Grant

Interim CEO



