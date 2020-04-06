Golden Arrow Chairman's Message to Shareholders

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): GRG

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): G6A

OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB): GARWF

VANCOUVER, April 6, 2020 - Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GRG, FSE: G6A, OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company").

Dear Shareholders,

The COVID-19 crisis has created a challenge that none of us could imagine even several weeks ago. I'm reaching out at this time to connect with you as we navigate this situation together.

In keeping with the safety guidelines of global health authorities, Golden Arrow, like most all businesses, has transitioned its staff to working remotely from home. While this has its challenges, we are for the most part operational.

As volatility and uncertainty has been thrust into financial markets, I feel confident of the strong fundamentals for gold and precious metals. We have often seen, during times of upheaval, gold nearly always performs well. As our advanced projects in Chile, Paraguay and Argentina have great potential for significant gold discoveries, the potential value in Golden Arrow remains high.

Within our organization, we have a remarkable team of professionals that play a key role in navigating Golden Arrow during these exceptional times. We are assessing the many announcements of governmental financial support to ensure that we keep our company financially sound.

I am confident that this pandemic will pass and that Golden Arrow will weather this storm and emerge successful.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation and I will continue to provide you with updates as events evolve.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Joseph Grosso"

_______________________________

Mr. Joseph Grosso,

Executive Chairman, President and CEO

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Resources Corp. is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. The Company is well-leveraged to the price of gold, having recently monetized its Chinchillas silver discovery into a significant holding in precious metals producer SSR Mining Inc.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring a portfolio that includes advanced projects in Chile, a district-scale frontier opportunity in Paraguay, and more than 185,000 hectares of properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

