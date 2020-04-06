Laramide Announces Update on Financials and Annual Information Form

Listed (TSX:LAM; ASX:LAM)

TORONTO, April 6, 2020 - Further to its press release dated March 27, 2020 announcing that Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") intends to participate in the blanket relief program announced on March 18, 2020 (the "Blanket Order") by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") extending deadlines to file financial statements, Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), and Annual Information Form ("AIF"), Laramide confirms that is relying on the relief therein in respect of its annual 2019 financial statements, MD&A and AIF, which it expects to file by the end of April. Until the Company has filed such financial Statements, MD&A, and AIF, insiders of Laramide are subject to the Company's share trading and black-out policy.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company, there have been no material business developments since the date of the interim financial statements that were filed on November 19, 2019.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com.

About Laramide Resources:

Laramide is a Canadian-based company with diversified uranium assets strategically positioned in the United States and Australia that have been chosen for their low-cost production potential. Laramide's recently acquired Church Rock and Crownpoint properties form a leading In-Situ Recovery (ISR) division that benefits from significant mineral resources and near-term development potential. Additional U.S. assets include La Jara Mesa in Grants, New Mexico, and La Sal in the Lisbon Valley district of Utah. The Company's Australian advanced stage Westmoreland is one of the largest uranium projects currently held by a junior mining company. Laramide is listed on the TSX: LAM and ASX: LAM.

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This News Release contains forward looking statements which are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update this information and disclaims any legal liability to the contrary.

