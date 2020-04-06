Yamana Gold Moving To A Virtual Meeting For 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; Provides Notice Of First Quarter 2020 Results

TORONTO, April 06, 2020 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) provided notice today that its Annual Shareholder Meeting (“Annual Meeting”) will be held in a virtual only meeting format due to the public health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Company also today announced that it will release its first quarter 2020 operational and financial results before the market open on April 30, 2020, followed by a conference call and webcast on April 30, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”). Additional details are provided below.

Details of Annual Meeting

The Annual Meeting will take place via live webcast on April 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. In order to ensure the health and safety of all, it will be a virtual meeting only. No one will be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Online access to the meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

We expect this modification in meeting format to be in effect for this year only and we plan to revert to an in-person annual meeting in future years after public health conditions have improved.

Attending the Annual Meeting as a Shareholder of Record

If you were a holder of record of Yamana common shares as of March 13, 2020 (the “Record Date”) (i.e., you held your shares in your own name as reflected in the records of our transfer agent, AST Trust Company (Canada) (“AST”)), or if you are a duly appointed proxyholder, you may attend the virtual Annual Meeting by completing the following steps:

logging in at https://web.lumiagm.com/187278145 clicking on “I have a Control Number”; and entering the control number found on the proxy accompanying your Management Information Circular. The password is “yamana2020” (case sensitive).

Appointments: If you appoint someone as your proxyholder, you must complete the additional step of registering the proxyholder by calling AST at 1-866-751-6315 (within North America) or 1 (212) 235-5754 (outside of North America) by no later than 4:00 p.m. EDT on April 28, 2020. Failing to register your proxyholder online will result in the proxyholder not receiving a control number, which is required to vote at the meeting.

Registering to Attend the Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner

If you were a non-registered holder of record of Yamana common shares as of the Record Date (i.e. you hold your shares through an intermediary such as a bank or broker) you must register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting.



If you are a non-registered shareholder and you wish to vote your shares during the meeting by online ballot through the live webcast platform, please follow these steps:

1: Insert your name in the space provided on the voting instruction form provided by your intermediary and sign and return it in accordance with the instructions provided. By doing so, you are instructing your intermediary to appoint you as proxyholder. Do not otherwise complete the form, as you will be voting at the meeting.

2: Register yourself as a proxyholder with AST by calling 1-866-751-6315 (within North America) or 1 (212) 235-5754 (outside North America) by no later than 4:00 p.m. EDT on April 28, 2020, or two business days before reconvening any adjourned or postponed meeting. Failure to register yourself as proxyholder with AST will result in you not receiving a control number to participate in the meeting and you will only be able to attend the meeting as a guest.

At the time of the Annual Meeting, you will need to complete the following steps:

login at https://web.lumiagm.com/187278145 click on “I have a Control Number”; and enter the control number provided to you. The password is “yamana2020” (case sensitive).

Asking Questions

If you are attending the meeting as a shareholder of record or appointed proxyholder, questions can be submitted by accessing the live webcast platform at https://web.lumiagm.com/187278145, entering the control number and meeting password “yamana2020” (case sensitive), and clicking on the message icon in the upper right hand corner of the page. To return to the main page, click the “i” icon at the top of the screen.

Voting Shares

If you have not already voted your shares in advance, you will be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting. When the Chair announces the polls are open, the screen will change so you can enter your ballots should you choose. Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the Annual Meeting.

Attending the Annual Meeting as a Guest

If you would like to enter the Annual Meeting as a guest in listen-only mode, click on the “I am a guest” button after entering the meeting center at https://web.lumiagm.com/187278145 and enter the information requested on the following screen. Please note you will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the meeting if you participate as a guest.

First Quarter 2020 Results

The Company will release its first quarter 2020 operational and financial results before the market open April 30, 2020, followed by a conference call and webcast on April 30, 2020, at 8:30 am EDT.

First Quarter 2020 Conference Call Toll Free (North America): 1-800-273-9672 Toronto Local and International: 416-340-2216 Webcast: www.yamana.com Conference Call Replay Toll Free (North America): 1-800-408-3053 Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451 Passcode: 5543937# The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. EDT on April 30, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 21, 2020.

About Yamana



Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

416-815-0220

1-888-809-0925

Email: investor@yamana.com



