Copper Lake To Hold Annual And Special meeting Of Shareholders By Conference Call

TORONTO, April 06, 2020 - Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CPL, Frankfurt: W0I) ("Copper Lake" or the "Company") today announced updated plans for its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”). Copper Lake will host the Meeting on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at 11:00 am (Toronto time) by conference call only (details below).
The decision to no longer host the Meeting in-person reflects the Company’s efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and prioritize and support the well-being of our shareholders and colleagues.
Shareholders may use the following information to listen to the Meeting via conference call. Callers will be asked for their name upon dialing into the conference call and to identify whether they are a shareholder.
Dial-in Number:
Toll-Free: 1-866-398-0556 (Canada)
Access Code: 116 484 1913
We regret that we cannot meet in person this year. We thank our shareholders in advance for their support of these precautionary measures and for their patience as we work through this format.
About Copper Lake Resources
Copper Lake Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded Canadian company currently focused on advancing properties located in Ontario, Canada.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!