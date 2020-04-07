Copper Lake To Hold Annual And Special meeting Of Shareholders By Conference Call

Menü Artikel
TORONTO, April 06, 2020 - Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: CPL, Frankfurt: W0I) ("Copper Lake" or the "Company") today announced updated plans for its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”). Copper Lake will host the Meeting on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at 11:00 am (Toronto time) by conference call only (details below).

The decision to no longer host the Meeting in-person reflects the Company’s efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and prioritize and support the well-being of our shareholders and colleagues.

Shareholders may use the following information to listen to the Meeting via conference call. Callers will be asked for their name upon dialing into the conference call and to identify whether they are a shareholder.

Dial-in Number:

Toll-Free: 1-866-398-0556 (Canada)

Access Code: 116 484 1913

We regret that we cannot meet in person this year. We thank our shareholders in advance for their support of these precautionary measures and for their patience as we work through this format.

About Copper Lake Resources

Copper Lake Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded Canadian company currently focused on advancing properties located in Ontario, Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Copper Lake Resources Ltd.
Terry MacDonald
CEO / Director
(416) 561-3626
tmacdonald@copperlakeresources.com

www.copperlakeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


