Coeur Provides Update on Palmarejo Complex, COVID-19 Preparedness and Full-Year 2020 Guidance

Coeur Mining Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it has begun taking steps toward the temporary suspension of active mining and processing activities at its Palmarejo gold-silver complex (“Palmarejo”) in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico in accordance with a government-mandated decree in response to the 2019 novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”).

The decree, issued by the Federal government of Mexico, restricts all non-essential business activities through April 30, 2020. The Mexican government provided additional guidance on the decree on April 6, 2020, clarifying that mining does not qualify as an essential business activity.

Since the original decree was issued, Coeur has been working with federal, state and local governments, surrounding communities, industry peers and the Mexican Mining Chamber (CAMIMEX) as well as its employees and contractors to understand and comply with the decree. The Company is currently in the process of safely and securely ramping down its mining operations at Palmarejo. A reduced workforce will remain onsite during the suspension to maintain key infrastructure, manage environmental compliance and provide requisite security. Coeur expects that operations will be able to expeditiously ramp back up once the decree has been lifted.

All of the Company’s other active mines continue to operate at full capacity and there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Coeur’s portfolio. Precious metals mining is considered essential to support critical infrastructure under guidelines of the Department of Homeland Security and every state where Coeur operates in the U.S. (Nevada, Alaska and South Dakota), providing the minerals needed to support a wide range of critical products including certain devices and technologies used in the medical industry, among other uses.

Each of the Company’s operations has developed site-specific screening, education and modifications to work procedures to limit COVID-19 exposure and transmission. Operational readiness is being routinely assessed as the situation continues to evolve and each site has scenario plans in place, should the need arise. Coeur is following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization as well as state and local authorities to safeguard the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and communities, and minimize business interruption.

Key initiatives that the Company has undertaken include:

Travel and site access restricted to business-critical needs; discretionary travel strongly discouraged

Health and travel questionnaires as well as temperature checks required prior to entering sites

Increased cleaning and disinfecting of common areas

Social distancing, including limiting meetings to ten people (or less)

Extended rotational schedules at certain operations to reduce travel to and from site

All site-level employees who can and all corporate headquarter employees working remotely

Partnering with communities in communication and local responses

Coeur has also evaluated its supply chain and metal sales risks at each operation and remains in close contact with critical vendors, customers and transportation providers, establishing back-up arrangements to mitigate the impact of any disruptions related to COVID-19. The Company has not experienced any material disruptions to date.

Guidance Update

In light of the temporary suspension at Palmarejo and ongoing uncertainty regarding COVID-19, Coeur has decided to withdraw its full-year 2020 guidance. The Company will continue targeting safe execution of its operating plans and reevaluate instituting full-year 2020 guidance as the year progresses.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

