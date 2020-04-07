TORONTO, April 7, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTCPINK:BTKRF)(FRANKFURT:0NB) is pleased to provide an update on the McKenzie East Gold Project. Dr. Mattieu Piché, who recently became a director of Black Tusk, has provided his geological perspective of the project. Dr. Piché has vast experience working in Quebec including studying the structural characterization of mining camps in the Abitibi with the objective of refining genetic models. His contributions have enhanced the geoscientific knowledge linked to mining exploration.

Dr. Piché notes that the McKenzie East Property of Black Tusk flanks the eastern limit of Monarque Gold's McKenzie Break Property. He has prior experience on the McKenzie Break Project, having participated in their 2019 drilling campaign. At the McKenzie Break, a pit-constrained indicated resource is summarized as 939,860 metric tons (tonnes) at a grade of 1.59 g/t, and an underground indicated resource of 281,739 tonnes at a grade of 5.90 g/t, with an inferred resource for underground deposit of 270,103 tonnes at 5.66 g/t (NI 43-101 Technical Report on the McKenzie Break Project, April 17, 2018). The reader is cautioned that resources that exist on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of potential on the Black Tusk - McKenzie East Project.

Dr. Piché concludes that the McKenzie East Gold Project lies within the eastern portion of the Archean-aged Abitibi greenstone belt. Quebec government airborne geophysical surveys indicate east to southeast trends in magnetics. Black Tusk recently completed drone supported mag surveying over the McKenzie East property which has provided more detailed mapping of the underlying magnetics. The magnetic features are interpreted as mapping the diorite stocks that host gold mineralization, extending from the McKenzie Break property and trending 2.5 kilometers through the Black Tusk property.

Dr. Piché goes on to note that the Black tusk Property has been explored in the past where four diamond drill holes are reported in the northern block. Each of these holes has intersected anomalous gold mineralization. Seven diamond drill holes are reported in the south block with similar gold intersections. Most of these holes occur within diorite units.

Continued work on the McKenzie East Property will include surface mapping and sampling, followed by diamond drilling of the most promising targets. A permit application has been submitted to allow for the construction of 18 drill pads, 11 water supply stations and 3 kilometres of access trails. Black Tusk anticipates conducting this exploration campaign during the 2020 work season.

"Given the current market conditions and strong forecast for gold prices, Black Tusk believes that we are strategically positioned to execute on an exciting exploration program this year." stated Richard Penn, CEO of Black Tusk Resources.

Figure 1 - Dr. Mattieu Piché Conceptual Diagram indicating diorite intrusive bodies that are targets for exploration

Figure 2 - Diamond drill hole and gold mineralized showing locations from the Quebec database. For higher resolution image, please click here.

Dr. Mathieu Piche, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Piche is also a director of the Company.

