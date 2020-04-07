Regency Announces Change of Name to Clean Air Metals Inc.

Toronto, April 7, 2020 - Regency Gold Corp. (TSXV: RAU.H) ("Regency" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on March 31, 2020, the shareholders of the Company voted in favour of the previously announced proposed name change of the Company, and that the Company has amended its articles in accordance with the Canada Business Corporations Act and changed its name to "Clean Air Metals Inc."

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Listing Committee of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has conditionally accepted the Company's previously announced proposed reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction"), subject to certain conditions precedent. The Transaction envisions completion of the Definitive Option Agreement, pursuant to which the Company will acquire from Benton Resources Inc., the option to acquire a 100% interest in each of the Escape Lake Property and the TBN Property, both of which are located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, as more fully described in the Company's previous news release of January 10, 2020.

"Shareholder approval of the change of the Company's name to Clean Air Metals Inc. is a watershed moment for the Company. The Company's name change, combined with the recent conditional approval of the Transaction by the Listing Committee of the TSXV, creates a clear path to resumption of trading under symbol AIR: TSXV," said Abraham Drost, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company.

