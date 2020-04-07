Alamos Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call, and Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 07, 2020 - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) plans to release its first quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:00 am ET to discuss the results. The Company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.



The Company's senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:00 am ET to discuss the first quarter 2020 results.

Participants may join the conference call by dialling (416) 764-8659 or (888) 664-6392 for calls within Canada and the United States, or via webcast at www.alamosgold.com.

A playback will be available until May 30, 2020 by dialling (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 within Canada and the United States. The pass code is 223183#. The webcast will be archived at www.alamosgold.com.

Notice of Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Alamos Gold will hold its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 beginning at 4:00 pm ET. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually via a live webcast and can be accessed at web.lumiagm.com/163885073. The link to the meeting will also be accessible at www.alamosgold.com. Senior management will provide a general corporate update followed by an informal question-and-answer session through the webcast platform.

The record date for determining the holders of the Company’s common shares who are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting was April 3, 2020. Detailed voting and participation instructions for eligible shareholders are provided in the Company’s Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

