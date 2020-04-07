Aurcana Board Update

VANCOUVER, April 07, 2020 - Aurcana Corp. ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN) announces the resignation of Jose Manuel Borquez from the Board of Directors of Aurcana Corp. effective April 2, 2020.

Kevin Drover, President and CEO commented, “On behalf of the Board and myself I would like to thank Jose Manuel for his six years of service on the Aurcana Board and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

The Board of Directors of Aurcana is in the process of identifying a candidate to join the Board of Directors in the near-term, with an emphasis on technical mining expertise as part of the Company’s focus on the restart of operations at its past producing, fully-permitted Revenue-Virginius Mine in Ouray, Colorado.

ABOUT AURCANA CORPORATION

Aurcana Corp. owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project in Texas, both in the United States. The primary resource at Shafter-Presidio and Revenue-Virginius is silver. Both have processing plants on-site and both are fully permitted for production.

